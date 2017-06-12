Twins look back on nearly a century in Connecticut
Ninety-five-year-old Sal Maniscalco, left, helps up his twin brother Tom as they hang out together at Sal's condo in Fairfield, Conn., on Wednesday June 14, 2017. Ninety-five-year-old Sal Maniscalco, left, helps up his twin brother Tom as they hang out together at Sal's condo in Fairfield, Conn., on Wednesday June 14, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First arrest made in connection to powerful new...
|6 hr
|BPT
|1
|Fletcher Thompson once again faces eviction fro...
|6 hr
|BPT
|1
|SHU Student Charged With Making Up Rape Story M...
|6 hr
|BPT
|1
|Vatican releases online questionnaire for youth
|Thu
|BPT
|1
|Malcolm-Jamal Warner Welcomes His First Child
|Thu
|BPT
|1
|Ganim reveals developer for rehab of theaters
|Thu
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Bridgeport Pastor Charged With Illegally Sellin...
|Thu
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC