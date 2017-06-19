Trumbull Man Charged With Leaving Daughter, Dog Locked In Truck
A Trumbull man was charged with locking his young daughter and a dog in his truck while he shopped in Bridgeport, according to the Connecticut Post. Police told the Connecticut Post that they were called to the Stop & Shop on Main Street Monday afternoon after receiving reports of a young girl locked in a pickup truck.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport teacher arrested on sexual assault c...
|7 hr
|BPT
|2
|Cadets become graduates at Bridgeport Military ...
|7 hr
|BPT
|1
|Fletcher Thompson moving to Ansonia
|7 hr
|BPT
|2
|Fletcher Thompson once again faces eviction fro...
|Tue
|Engineer-1
|3
|Market coming to Bridgeport's East End
|Jun 19
|BPT
|2
|The Barnum Festival Great Street Parade will ta...
|Jun 19
|BPT
|1
|Twins look back on nearly a century in Connecticut
|Jun 17
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC