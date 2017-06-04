Trial getting underway for developer charged with fraud
A federal trial is getting underway for a Connecticut developer charged in a scam to pocket taxpayer dollars meant to redevelop a Hartford football stadium for professional soccer. The Hartford Courant reports jury selection was set to begin Friday in the trial of James Duckett Jr. Testimony will be heard starting June 26 in Bridgeport .
