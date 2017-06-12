Transitions: Yoga studio opens in Bri...

Transitions: Yoga studio opens in Bridgeport

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

The studio is tucked away on the second floor of the brick building on Elm Street, next to the downtown staircase leading up toward Golden Hill Street and the City Hall building. The studio teachers can be reached at 203-522-5600.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fairfield Cops: Bridgeport Man Steals All That ... 18 hr BPT 1
News PA man sentenced to 19 years for Connecticut ro... Mon BPT 1
News Were you SEEN at Black Rock Day? Mon BPT 1
News Pride in the Park continues to exceed expectations Jun 11 BPT 1
News Ganim, Bridgeport workers cash in on unused vac... Jun 11 BPT 1
News Juneteenth' celebration takes over Main Street,... Jun 11 BPT 1
News Hartford-based Trantolo & Trantolo held a ribbo... Jun 10 BPT 3
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,925 • Total comments across all topics: 281,741,118

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC