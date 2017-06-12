Track work to impact some Metro-North trains this weekend
If Metro-North Railroad customers were expecting to take a train in the area between Waterbury and Bridgeport this weekend, they may be in for a transportation change. Buses will run in place of trains from Waterbury to Bridgeport Friday through Sunday, the Metro-North Railroad website said.
