Top of June's lottery winners: Milford man gets $1.5M
A Milford man tops the list of southwest Connecticut residents who hit it big playing CT Lottery games in June. Leo Lanoue , of Milford, won $1.5 million on a Win Up To $7,500 A Month For Life ticket sold at Pete's Deli and News in Milford .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Troopers plan - aggressive' DUI, safety enforce...
|12 hr
|Gavone
|5
|Bridgeport teacher arrested on sexual assault c...
|12 hr
|Gavone
|7
|Zoo to host gender reveal for lynx kittens
|12 hr
|Gavone
|3
|Bridgeport Man Charged With 2014 Break-In At No...
|12 hr
|Gavone
|2
|Ethics commissioner 'arrested for hiring a pros...
|12 hr
|Gavone
|2
|Bridgeport Council Prez: Meter cameras "creepy"
|12 hr
|Gavone
|2
|Johnny Depp is a Useless Turd
|Wed
|Gavone
|4
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC