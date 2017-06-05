Three City Residents Injured In Early Morning Car Crash In Bridgeport

Alcohol and speed played a factor in an early morning car crash on North Washington Avenue Tuesday that sent three Bridgeport residents to the hospital, according to city Communications Director Rowena White. Paulo Lumfuakiadi, 26, of Wheeler Avenue, was driving a grey 2009 BMW 3281 south on North Washington around 1 a.m. when he crashed into a utility pole near the city's Emergency Operations Center, White said.

