The new Chipotle restaurant and Starb...

The new Chipotle restaurant and Starbucks have opened at Steel Point Harbor in Bridgeport, Conn.

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

Simone McDonald, of Bridgeport, tops off University of Bridgeport student Shervin Sakni's veggie burrito Thursday, Nov. 12, 2015, at the new Chipotle restaurant, now open at Steel Point Harbor in Bridgeport, Conn. less Simone McDonald, of Bridgeport, tops off University of Bridgeport student Shervin Sakni's veggie burrito Thursday, Nov. 12, 2015, at the new Chipotle restaurant, now open at Steel Point Harbor in Bridgeport, ... more Fourteen Chipotle restaurants in southwestern Connecticut may have been affected in a secutity breach early this spring, the chain posted on its web site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Tasty Yolk in Bridgeport among country's be... 4 hr BPT 1
News NAACP asks fed probe of cop shooting (Feb '08) 8 hr lifeisshort 20
News Bridgeport man allegedly stole cash at Jennings... 9 hr BPT 1
News Possible slot machines in Bridgeport 9 hr BPT 1
News "Police-accountability" bill fails in House 9 hr BPT 1
News Alien Conspiracy Theory: Massive Base Hidden Un... Jun 4 Elise R Gingerich 3
News Graphic Video: Car slams people into building Jun 4 Amerlca Gentleman... 2
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,900 • Total comments across all topics: 281,566,620

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC