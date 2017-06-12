The new Chipotle restaurant and Starbucks have opened at Steel Point Harbor in Bridgeport, Conn.
Last week, Chipotle released a list of 14 of its restaurants in southwest Connecticut where a data breach could have affected customers payment cards. It said malware designed to access payment card data from cards used on point-of-sale devices at certain Chipotle restaurants between March 24, and April 18. Chipotle restaurants in Bridgeport, Danbury, Darien, Fairfield, Greenwich, Hamden, Milford, New Haven, Shelton, Wallingford.
