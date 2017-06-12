The Barnum Festival Great Street Parade will take place on Sunday, June 25.
There are 1 comment on the Norwalk Citizen News story from 14 hrs ago, titled The Barnum Festival Great Street Parade will take place on Sunday, June 25.. In it, Norwalk Citizen News reports that:
Connecticut songstress Maureen Hamill will be the guest soloist with the Greater Bridgeport Symphony at the Barnum Festival's outdoor pops concert on Saturday, June 24. Connecticut songstress Maureen Hamill will be the guest soloist with the Greater Bridgeport Symphony at the Barnum Festival's outdoor pops concert on Saturday, June 24. Riding the Ferris wheel during Barnumpalooza in 2016 at Seaside Park in Bridgeport. The event takes place this year on Saturday, June 24. Riding the Ferris wheel during Barnumpalooza in 2016 at Seaside Park in Bridgeport.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
|
#1 1 hr ago
Call me crazy. ...but I remember when the forth of July parade was held in July
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Market coming to Bridgeport's East End
|1 hr
|BPT
|2
|Twins look back on nearly a century in Connecticut
|Sat
|BPT
|1
|Residents Cheer New Cop Squad For Bridgeport Ho...
|Sat
|BPT
|1
|First arrest made in connection to powerful new...
|Jun 16
|BPT
|1
|Fletcher Thompson once again faces eviction fro...
|Jun 16
|BPT
|1
|SHU Student Charged With Making Up Rape Story M...
|Jun 16
|BPT
|1
|Vatican releases online questionnaire for youth
|Jun 15
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC