The Barnum Festival Great Street Para...

The Barnum Festival Great Street Parade will take place on Sunday, June 25.

There are 1 comment on the Norwalk Citizen News story from 14 hrs ago, titled The Barnum Festival Great Street Parade will take place on Sunday, June 25.

Connecticut songstress Maureen Hamill will be the guest soloist with the Greater Bridgeport Symphony at the Barnum Festival's outdoor pops concert on Saturday, June 24. Connecticut songstress Maureen Hamill will be the guest soloist with the Greater Bridgeport Symphony at the Barnum Festival's outdoor pops concert on Saturday, June 24. Riding the Ferris wheel during Barnumpalooza in 2016 at Seaside Park in Bridgeport. The event takes place this year on Saturday, June 24. Riding the Ferris wheel during Barnumpalooza in 2016 at Seaside Park in Bridgeport.

BPT

Westwood, MA

#1 1 hr ago
Call me crazy. ...but I remember when the forth of July parade was held in July
Reply »


