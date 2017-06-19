Teacher charged in sexual assault res...

Teacher charged in sexual assault resigns

9 hrs ago

Laura Ramos, 31, of Milford, a teacher at Central High School in Bridgeport was charged Tuesday with second-degree sexual assault after police said she admitted having sexual intercourse with the 18-year-old student. less Laura Ramos, 31, of Milford, a teacher at Central High School in Bridgeport was charged Tuesday with second-degree sexual assault after police said she admitted having sexual intercourse with the 18-year-old ... more School officials sent out a statement Wednesday evening saying that Laura Ramos had submitted a letter of resignation on Monday, even as the school district had initiated termination proceedings against her.

