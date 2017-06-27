Task force hunting two sex offenders

Task force hunting two sex offenders

5 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

The U. S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force is seeking the publicA's help in looking two sex offenders who have not complied with their court-ordered conditions of release. Francisco Galata, 69, pictured here, is both charged with failing to register as a sex offender.

