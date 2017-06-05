Study finds pregnancy seems safe for ...

Study finds pregnancy seems safe for breast cancer survivors

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: NBC29

Sarah Murray is participating in research on whether it's safe... . This Dec, 2016 photo provided by Tom Murray shows his wife, Sarah, and their newborn son, Owen, at the Bridgeport Hospital in Bridgeport, Conn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Tasty Yolk in Bridgeport among country's be... 9 hr BPT 1
News NAACP asks fed probe of cop shooting (Feb '08) 13 hr lifeisshort 20
News Bridgeport man allegedly stole cash at Jennings... 14 hr BPT 1
News Possible slot machines in Bridgeport 14 hr BPT 1
News "Police-accountability" bill fails in House 14 hr BPT 1
News Alien Conspiracy Theory: Massive Base Hidden Un... Jun 4 Elise R Gingerich 3
News Graphic Video: Car slams people into building Jun 4 Amerlca Gentleman... 2
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Notre Dame
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,754 • Total comments across all topics: 281,571,174

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC