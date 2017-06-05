Stratford man charged in Bridgeport h...

Stratford man charged in Bridgeport homicide

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

Kyree Kennedy, 22, was found dead by police when they responded to the scene of a shooting on Read Street in Bridgeport, Conn. on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawmakers approve 3rd casino, MGM to fight in c... 20 hr BPT 1
News The new Chipotle restaurant and Starbucks have ... Thu Gordon Ramsay 2
News Narcotics officer arraigned on charges of steal... Thu Tommy 3
Doesn't Bridgeport have a noise ordinance? (Sep '08) Thu Dummy 49
News NAACP asks fed probe of cop shooting (Feb '08) Thu Owen 21
News Bridgeport Ferry Passenger Charged With Yelling... Jun 7 BPT 2
News Bridgeport man allegedly stole cash at Jennings... Jun 7 BPT 4
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,247 • Total comments across all topics: 281,648,657

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC