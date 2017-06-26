Stamford Resident Ordained A Priest In The Diocese Of Bridgeport
Nearly 700 family, friends and priests celebrated Saturday as three new priests were ordained into the priesthood in the Diocese of Bridgeport. All three priests celebrated their First Masses on Sunday: Vasquez Romero at Assumption Parish in Westport; Iannacone at St. Mary's in Norwalk; and Prieto at St. Joseph in Danbury.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Norwalk Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fletcher Thompson moving to Ansonia
|3 hr
|frmrEmplye
|3
|LIer mulls over plea deal after being accused o...
|5 hr
|BPT
|1
|Zoo to host gender reveal for lynx kittens
|5 hr
|BPT
|1
|Music, family and fun at Barnum parade
|5 hr
|BPT
|1
|Johnny Depp is a Useless Turd
|Sat
|BPT
|2
|Laura Ramos, Married High School Teacher, Arres...
|Sat
|BPT
|1
|Bridgeport teacher arrested on sexual assault c...
|Jun 23
|Amerlca Gentleman...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC