Stamford leads Connecticut big cities in 2016 employment
Stamford recorded a 4.2 percent unemployment rate in 2016, the lowest rate among Connecticut's five most-populous cities. Stamford recorded a 4.2 percent unemployment rate in 2016, the lowest rate among Connecticut's five most-populous cities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Record heat in Bridgeport Monday, hot again Tue...
|7 hr
|BPT
|1
|Fairfield Cops: Bridgeport Man Steals All That ...
|7 hr
|BPT
|4
|PA man sentenced to 19 years for Connecticut ro...
|13 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Were you SEEN at Black Rock Day?
|Jun 12
|BPT
|1
|Pride in the Park continues to exceed expectations
|Jun 11
|BPT
|1
|Ganim, Bridgeport workers cash in on unused vac...
|Jun 11
|BPT
|1
|Juneteenth' celebration takes over Main Street,...
|Jun 11
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC