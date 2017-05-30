St. Vincent's offers breast screenings Bridgeport
The St. Vincent 's Breast Health Center will offer free and low-cost digital mammography screenings through its mobile mammography coach for women age 40 and older this month at the following locations in Bridgeport: from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 12 at the Family Health Center , 762 Lindley St.; from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 17 at Messiah Baptist Church , 210 Congress St.; from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 24 at the citywide community health fair on Bank Street; from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 28 at Southwest Community Health, 46 Albion St.; and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 29 at Park City Primary Care, 64 Black Rock Ave. No prescription is needed but appointments are requested, though walk-ins also welcome.
