SHU Student Charged With Making Up Rape Story May Face 2 Years In Prison

A woman charged with making up a story that she was raped by two football players while they were students at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield learned Thursday that she may be facing two years in prison, the Connecticut Post said. Nikki Yovino, 19, appeared shocked by the plea bargain offered in an appearance in Bridgeport Superior Court on Thursday with her lawyer: two years in prison, followed by three years of probation, the Post said.

