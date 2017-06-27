SHU Student Accused Of Making Up Rape Story Get More Time To Decide On Plea
A former Sacred Heart University student charged with making up a story that she was raped by two football players will have more time to consider a plea bargain that would see her serve two years in prison, according to the Connecticut Post. Nikki Yovino, 19, of South Setauket, N.Y. had been set to make a decision Monday on whether she would take the plea deal or face a trial, but has been granted an additional three weeks to decide, the Connecticut Post reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Westport Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stratford taking precautions against mosquitoes
|50 min
|BPT
|3
|Bridgeport teacher arrested on sexual assault c...
|5 hr
|WorkAvoider
|4
|Johnny Depp is a Useless Turd
|5 hr
|WorkAvoider
|3
|LIer mulls over plea deal after being accused o...
|5 hr
|WorkAvoider
|2
|Fletcher Thompson moving to Ansonia
|5 hr
|WorkAvoider
|4
|Zoo to host gender reveal for lynx kittens
|Mon
|BPT
|1
|Music, family and fun at Barnum parade
|Mon
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC