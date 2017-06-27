SHU Student Accused Of Making Up Rape...

SHU Student Accused Of Making Up Rape Story Get More Time To Decide On Plea

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Westport Daily Voice

A former Sacred Heart University student charged with making up a story that she was raped by two football players will have more time to consider a plea bargain that would see her serve two years in prison, according to the Connecticut Post. Nikki Yovino, 19, of South Setauket, N.Y. had been set to make a decision Monday on whether she would take the plea deal or face a trial, but has been granted an additional three weeks to decide, the Connecticut Post reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Westport Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Stratford taking precautions against mosquitoes 50 min BPT 3
News Bridgeport teacher arrested on sexual assault c... 5 hr WorkAvoider 4
Johnny Depp is a Useless Turd 5 hr WorkAvoider 3
News LIer mulls over plea deal after being accused o... 5 hr WorkAvoider 2
News Fletcher Thompson moving to Ansonia 5 hr WorkAvoider 4
News Zoo to host gender reveal for lynx kittens Mon BPT 1
News Music, family and fun at Barnum parade Mon BPT 1
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,239 • Total comments across all topics: 282,066,875

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC