SHU Student Accused Of Making Up Rape Story Get More Time To Decide On Plea

A former Sacred Heart University student charged with making up a story that she was raped by two football players will have more time to consider a plea bargain that would see her serve two years in prison, according to the Connecticut Post. Nikki Yovino, 19, of South Setauket, N.Y. had been set to make a decision Monday on whether she would take the plea deal or face a trial, but has been granted an additional three weeks to decide, the Connecticut Post reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Westport Daily Voice.