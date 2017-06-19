Shooting in Bridgeport
Police and AMR responded to Massey Fuel on Hollister Avenue at 2:47 a.m. Saturday for a call of a possibly intoxicated individual that had fallen out of his vehicle, city spokeswoman Rowena White said. When police arrived, they found the male with a gunshot wound to the head.
