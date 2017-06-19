Shooting in Bridgeport

Shooting in Bridgeport

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

Police and AMR responded to Massey Fuel on Hollister Avenue at 2:47 a.m. Saturday for a call of a possibly intoxicated individual that had fallen out of his vehicle, city spokeswoman Rowena White said. When police arrived, they found the male with a gunshot wound to the head.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Johnny Depp is a Useless Turd 14 hr BPT 2
News Laura Ramos, Married High School Teacher, Arres... Sat BPT 1
News Bridgeport teacher arrested on sexual assault c... Fri Amerlca Gentleman... 3
News Cadets become graduates at Bridgeport Military ... Jun 21 BPT 1
News Fletcher Thompson moving to Ansonia Jun 21 BPT 2
News Fletcher Thompson once again faces eviction fro... Jun 20 Engineer-1 3
News Market coming to Bridgeport's East End Jun 19 BPT 2
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,527 • Total comments across all topics: 282,012,311

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC