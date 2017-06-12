School committee focuses on helping male black and Latino...

Bridgeport Superintendent of Schools Aresta Johnson at Mayor Joe Ganim's annual address to the business community on Monday, April 10, 2017 at the Holiday Inn in Bridgeport, Conn.. Bridgeport Superintendent of Schools Aresta Johnson at Mayor Joe Ganim's annual address to the business community on Monday, April 10, 2017 at the Holiday Inn in Bridgeport, Conn..

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.