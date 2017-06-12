School committee focuses on helping male black and Latino...
Bridgeport Superintendent of Schools Aresta Johnson at Mayor Joe Ganim's annual address to the business community on Monday, April 10, 2017 at the Holiday Inn in Bridgeport, Conn.. Bridgeport Superintendent of Schools Aresta Johnson at Mayor Joe Ganim's annual address to the business community on Monday, April 10, 2017 at the Holiday Inn in Bridgeport, Conn..
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ganim reveals developer for rehab of theaters
|2 hr
|BPT
|1
|Bridgeport Pastor Charged With Illegally Sellin...
|3 hr
|BPT
|1
|Record heat in Bridgeport Monday, hot again Tue...
|21 hr
|BPT
|1
|Fairfield Cops: Bridgeport Man Steals All That ...
|21 hr
|BPT
|4
|PA man sentenced to 19 years for Connecticut ro...
|Wed
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Were you SEEN at Black Rock Day?
|Jun 12
|BPT
|1
|Pride in the Park continues to exceed expectations
|Jun 11
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC