School committee focuses on helping m...

School committee focuses on helping male black and Latino...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

Bridgeport Superintendent of Schools Aresta Johnson at Mayor Joe Ganim's annual address to the business community on Monday, April 10, 2017 at the Holiday Inn in Bridgeport, Conn.. Bridgeport Superintendent of Schools Aresta Johnson at Mayor Joe Ganim's annual address to the business community on Monday, April 10, 2017 at the Holiday Inn in Bridgeport, Conn..

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ganim reveals developer for rehab of theaters 2 hr BPT 1
News Bridgeport Pastor Charged With Illegally Sellin... 3 hr BPT 1
News Record heat in Bridgeport Monday, hot again Tue... 21 hr BPT 1
News Fairfield Cops: Bridgeport Man Steals All That ... 21 hr BPT 4
News PA man sentenced to 19 years for Connecticut ro... Wed Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Were you SEEN at Black Rock Day? Jun 12 BPT 1
News Pride in the Park continues to exceed expectations Jun 11 BPT 1
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Cuba
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,289 • Total comments across all topics: 281,774,454

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC