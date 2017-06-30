Ron Rapice works with students in his TAG (talented and gifted)...
Ron Rapice works with students in his TAG program at Columbus School, in Bridgeport, Conn. May 27th, 2010.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport Council Prez: Meter cameras "creepy"
|3 hr
|CorruptBpt
|3
|Top of June's lottery winners: Milford man gets...
|23 hr
|BPT
|1
|Troopers plan - aggressive' DUI, safety enforce...
|Thu
|Gavone
|5
|Bridgeport teacher arrested on sexual assault c...
|Thu
|Gavone
|7
|Zoo to host gender reveal for lynx kittens
|Thu
|Gavone
|3
|Bridgeport Man Charged With 2014 Break-In At No...
|Thu
|Gavone
|2
|Ethics commissioner 'arrested for hiring a pros...
|Thu
|Gavone
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC