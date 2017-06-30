Rich Ferrucci, left, of West Haven, takes a tour of the Nina, a one...
Rich Ferrucci, left, of West Haven, takes a tour of the Nina, a one to one replica of Columbus' famous ship, with crew member Josh Dummitt, of Meriden, during a visit by the Nina and Pinta to Captain's Cove Seaport in Bridgeport, Conn. on Thursday, June 29, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top of June's lottery winners: Milford man gets...
|18 hr
|BPT
|1
|Troopers plan - aggressive' DUI, safety enforce...
|Thu
|Gavone
|5
|Bridgeport teacher arrested on sexual assault c...
|Thu
|Gavone
|7
|Zoo to host gender reveal for lynx kittens
|Thu
|Gavone
|3
|Bridgeport Man Charged With 2014 Break-In At No...
|Thu
|Gavone
|2
|Ethics commissioner 'arrested for hiring a pros...
|Thu
|Gavone
|2
|Bridgeport Council Prez: Meter cameras "creepy"
|Thu
|Gavone
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC