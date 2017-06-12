Residents Cheer New Cop Squad For Bridgeport Housing Complexes

Bridgeport will beef up the police presence at public housing complexes this summer, thanks to a new initiative to stem violence and vandalism and spruce up the sites for beleaguered residents. A new community policing partnership among the city, the police department and the Bridgeport Housing Authority will fund a dedicated patrol of two officers and a sergeant at Trumbull Gardens, Charles F. Green Homes, P.T. Barnum Apartments and other areas, especially on weekend nights.

