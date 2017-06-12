Residents Cheer New Cop Squad For Bridgeport Housing Complexes
Bridgeport will beef up the police presence at public housing complexes this summer, thanks to a new initiative to stem violence and vandalism and spruce up the sites for beleaguered residents. A new community policing partnership among the city, the police department and the Bridgeport Housing Authority will fund a dedicated patrol of two officers and a sergeant at Trumbull Gardens, Charles F. Green Homes, P.T. Barnum Apartments and other areas, especially on weekend nights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Westport Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First arrest made in connection to powerful new...
|11 hr
|BPT
|1
|Fletcher Thompson once again faces eviction fro...
|11 hr
|BPT
|1
|SHU Student Charged With Making Up Rape Story M...
|11 hr
|BPT
|1
|Vatican releases online questionnaire for youth
|Thu
|BPT
|1
|Malcolm-Jamal Warner Welcomes His First Child
|Thu
|BPT
|1
|Ganim reveals developer for rehab of theaters
|Thu
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Bridgeport Pastor Charged With Illegally Sellin...
|Thu
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC