Report: Connecticut tops for kids

Report: Connecticut tops for kids

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

Pre-K students play at the sand table at Jettie S. Tisdale School in Bridgeport in this 2014 file photo. Pre-K students play at the sand table at Jettie S. Tisdale School in Bridgeport in this 2014 file photo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fairfield Cops: Bridgeport Man Steals All That ... 4 hr BPT 1
News PA man sentenced to 19 years for Connecticut ro... 19 hr BPT 1
News Were you SEEN at Black Rock Day? Mon BPT 1
News Pride in the Park continues to exceed expectations Sun BPT 1
News Ganim, Bridgeport workers cash in on unused vac... Sun BPT 1
News Juneteenth' celebration takes over Main Street,... Sun BPT 1
News Hartford-based Trantolo & Trantolo held a ribbo... Sat BPT 3
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,225 • Total comments across all topics: 281,727,473

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC