Replicas of Columbus' Ships at Seaport in Bridgeport
The "Nina" and the "Pinta," replicas of Columbus' ships, arrive at Captain's Cove Seaport in Bridgeport, Conn., on Wednesday June 28, 2017. The ships will be docked at Captain's Cove on Bostwick Avenue, until their departure early Wednesday morning July 5th.
