Replicas of Columbus' Ships at Seapor...

Replicas of Columbus' Ships at Seaport in Bridgeport

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

The "Nina" and the "Pinta," replicas of Columbus' ships, arrive at Captain's Cove Seaport in Bridgeport, Conn., on Wednesday June 28, 2017. The ships will be docked at Captain's Cove on Bostwick Avenue, until their departure early Wednesday morning July 5th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ethics commissioner 'arrested for hiring a pros... 48 min BPT 1
News Bridgeport Council Prez: Meter cameras "creepy" 7 hr BPT 1
News Bridgeport Man Charged With 2014 Break-In At No... 10 hr BPT 1
Johnny Depp is a Useless Turd 21 hr Gavone 4
News Zoo to host gender reveal for lynx kittens 22 hr Gavone 2
News Stratford taking precautions against mosquitoes Wed BPT 7
News Bridgeport teacher arrested on sexual assault c... Tue WorkAvoider 6
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iraq
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,700 • Total comments across all topics: 282,116,867

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC