Replicas of Columbus' Nina, Pinta dock at Captain's Cove

Replicas of Columbus' ships, the Nina and the Pinta, will be docked at Captains Cover Seaport in Bridgeport through Wednesday morning, July 5. Replicas of Columbus' ships, the Nina and the Pinta, will be docked at Captains Cover Seaport in Bridgeport through Wednesday morning, July 5. Replicas of Columbus' Nina and the Pinta were scheduled to be docked over the next several days at Captain's Cove Seaport in Bridgeport until their departure on Wednesday morning, July 5. While in port, the public is invited to visit the ships for a walk-aboard, self-guided tour. The Nina was built completely by hand and without the use of power tools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.