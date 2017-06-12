Record heat in Bridgeport Monday, hot again Tuesday
The temperature soared into the 90s in most of Connecticut on Monday. It was a record-breaking day in Bridgeport, where the temperature reached 93A at 2:59 PM, breaking the old record of 92A set in 1973.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fairfield Cops: Bridgeport Man Steals All That ...
|4 hr
|BPT
|1
|PA man sentenced to 19 years for Connecticut ro...
|19 hr
|BPT
|1
|Were you SEEN at Black Rock Day?
|Mon
|BPT
|1
|Pride in the Park continues to exceed expectations
|Sun
|BPT
|1
|Ganim, Bridgeport workers cash in on unused vac...
|Sun
|BPT
|1
|Juneteenth' celebration takes over Main Street,...
|Sun
|BPT
|1
|Hartford-based Trantolo & Trantolo held a ribbo...
|Sat
|BPT
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC