Record heat in Bridgeport Monday, hot again Tuesday

7 hrs ago

The temperature soared into the 90s in most of Connecticut on Monday. It was a record-breaking day in Bridgeport, where the temperature reached 93A at 2:59 PM, breaking the old record of 92A set in 1973.

