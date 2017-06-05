Pride in the Park continues to exceed expectations

Norwalk residents Steven Bedoya, left, and Greg Ulrich held hands as they walked through the Triangle Community Center's annual Pride in the Park celebration at Mathews Park in Norwalk on Saturday. Norwalk residents Steven Bedoya, left, and Greg Ulrich held hands as they walked through the Triangle Community Center's annual Pride in the Park celebration at Mathews Park in Norwalk on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.