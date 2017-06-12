Police: Parole Officer Kidnapped Toddler From Teen Mom In Bridgeport

A state parole officer and her boyfriend kidnapped a 1-year-old boy from his Stratford mother, telling the 17-year-old she was too young to be a mother, according to the Connecticut Post. Gladys Marquez, 51, the parole officer, was charged with home invasion and second-degree kidnapping, and her boyfriend, Edgardo Soberal, 52, a retired parole officer, was charged with conspiracy to commit home invasion and second-degree kidnapping, the Post said.

