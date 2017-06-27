Police: Man accidentally killed friend in drive-by shooting
Authorities say a Connecticut man accidentally shot and killed his friend while the two were doing a drive-by shooting. The Connecticut Post reports 22-year-old Terrell Evans pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Bridgeport to first-degree manslaughter and gun offenses in the death of 22-year-old Kyree Kennedy .
