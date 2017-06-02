Police: Car Slams Into Woman And Children In Bridgeport, Driver Gets Arrested
A woman and two children were injured when a car slammed into them as they walked on a Bridgeport sidewalk this week, police said. An 8-year-old child suffered compound fractures to the legs in the crash and was listed in guarded, but stable condition at Bridgeport Hospital, police said.
