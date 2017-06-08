Police: Body of man found in burning car in Bridgeport
Police say at around 10 p.m., the Bridgeport Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire at Houston Avenue and Dodd Avenue. After putting the fire out, police say the body of an adult male was discovered in the vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The new Chipotle restaurant and Starbucks have ...
|3 hr
|Gordon Ramsay
|2
|Narcotics officer arraigned on charges of steal...
|8 hr
|Tommy
|3
|Doesn't Bridgeport have a noise ordinance? (Sep '08)
|8 hr
|Dummy
|49
|NAACP asks fed probe of cop shooting (Feb '08)
|8 hr
|Owen
|21
|Bridgeport Ferry Passenger Charged With Yelling...
|Wed
|BPT
|2
|Bridgeport man allegedly stole cash at Jennings...
|Wed
|BPT
|4
|The Tasty Yolk in Bridgeport among country's be...
|Wed
|BPT
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC