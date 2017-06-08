Police: Body of man found in burning ...

Police: Body of man found in burning car in Bridgeport

11 hrs ago Read more: WTNH

Police say at around 10 p.m., the Bridgeport Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire at Houston Avenue and Dodd Avenue. After putting the fire out, police say the body of an adult male was discovered in the vehicle.

