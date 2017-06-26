Pinta and Nina, replicas of Columbusa...

Pinta and Nina, replicas of Columbusa ships arrive in Bridgeport

On Wednesday, June 28, at 3 p.m. the 'Pinta' and the 'Nina,' replicas of Columbus' ships, will arrive in Bridgeport. The ships will be docked at Captain's Cove Seaport on Bostwick Avenue, 1 Bostwick Avenue, Bridgeport until their departure early Wednesday morning July 5. The Nina was built by hand and without the use of power tools and is considered to be the most historically correct Columbus Replica ever built.

