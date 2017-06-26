Pinta and Nina, replicas of Columbusa ships arrive in Bridgeport
On Wednesday, June 28, at 3 p.m. the 'Pinta' and the 'Nina,' replicas of Columbus' ships, will arrive in Bridgeport. The ships will be docked at Captain's Cove Seaport on Bostwick Avenue, 1 Bostwick Avenue, Bridgeport until their departure early Wednesday morning July 5. The Nina was built by hand and without the use of power tools and is considered to be the most historically correct Columbus Replica ever built.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Milford Mirror.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fletcher Thompson moving to Ansonia
|17 hr
|frmrEmplye
|3
|LIer mulls over plea deal after being accused o...
|19 hr
|BPT
|1
|Zoo to host gender reveal for lynx kittens
|19 hr
|BPT
|1
|Music, family and fun at Barnum parade
|19 hr
|BPT
|1
|Johnny Depp is a Useless Turd
|Sat
|BPT
|2
|Laura Ramos, Married High School Teacher, Arres...
|Jun 24
|BPT
|1
|Bridgeport teacher arrested on sexual assault c...
|Jun 23
|Amerlca Gentleman...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC