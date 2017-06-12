Picture-perfect moment for Bullard Havens grads
Raquel Acuna, Isabelle Albert and Vanessa Nicole Betancourt, all graduating with a focus on baking, react to a classmate recieving an award during the Bullard-Havens Technical High School commencement exercises at Klein Memorial Auditorium in Bridgeport, Conn.
