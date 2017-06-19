Painter Sherri Wolfgang featured at Housatonic Museum of Art
Painter Sherri Wolfgang, of Westport, will present two complete series of works at the "Sherri Wolfgang: SOLO" show at Housatonic Museum of Art through July 31. Painter Sherri Wolfgang, of Westport, will present two complete series of works at the "Sherri Wolfgang: SOLO" show at Housatonic Museum of Art through July 31. An example from painter Sherri Wolfgang's "NICK.EL.O.DE.ON" series on view at the Housatonic Museum of Art in Bridgeport through July. An example from painter Sherri Wolfgang's "NICK.EL.O.DE.ON" series on view at the Housatonic Museum of Art in Bridgeport through July.
