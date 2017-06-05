PA man sentenced to 19 years for Connecticut robbery

A Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to an additional 19 years in prison for a kidnapping and theft of about $3 million worth of merchandise from Lenox Jewelers in Fairfield. A Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to an additional 19 years in prison for a kidnapping and theft of about $3 million worth of merchandise from Lenox Jewelers in Fairfield.

