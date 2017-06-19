Owning It: Construction company leade...

Owning It: Construction company leader overcomes the doubters

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

She's in her 30s, she reluctantly acknowledges. She has tried to avoid the question for years because, as a native of the West African nation of Ghana and as a woman running a construction company, the last thing she needs is another reason for people to doubt her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Johnny Depp is a Useless Turd 21 hr BPT 2
News Laura Ramos, Married High School Teacher, Arres... Sat BPT 1
News Bridgeport teacher arrested on sexual assault c... Fri Amerlca Gentleman... 3
News Cadets become graduates at Bridgeport Military ... Jun 21 BPT 1
News Fletcher Thompson moving to Ansonia Jun 21 BPT 2
News Fletcher Thompson once again faces eviction fro... Jun 20 Engineer-1 3
News Market coming to Bridgeport's East End Jun 19 BPT 2
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Syria
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,340 • Total comments across all topics: 282,019,899

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC