No Legion Ball, But Wait, There's More To Do Today
If you were planning on attending the American Legion Baseball doubleheader in Orange today, you are out of luck, but you don't have to wait long. The team will play tomorrow morning at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. in Hamden.
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Johnny Depp is a Useless Turd
|18 hr
|BPT
|2
|Laura Ramos, Married High School Teacher, Arres...
|Sat
|BPT
|1
|Bridgeport teacher arrested on sexual assault c...
|Fri
|Amerlca Gentleman...
|3
|Cadets become graduates at Bridgeport Military ...
|Jun 21
|BPT
|1
|Fletcher Thompson moving to Ansonia
|Jun 21
|BPT
|2
|Fletcher Thompson once again faces eviction fro...
|Jun 20
|Engineer-1
|3
|Market coming to Bridgeport's East End
|Jun 19
|BPT
|2
