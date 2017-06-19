Newton lands job helping fellow ex-offenders
Ernie Newton speaks in his office at Career Resources, in Bridgeport, Conn. where he works to help ex-felons find jobs, June 21, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport teacher arrested on sexual assault c...
|11 hr
|BPT
|2
|Cadets become graduates at Bridgeport Military ...
|11 hr
|BPT
|1
|Fletcher Thompson moving to Ansonia
|11 hr
|BPT
|2
|Fletcher Thompson once again faces eviction fro...
|Tue
|Engineer-1
|3
|Market coming to Bridgeport's East End
|Jun 19
|BPT
|2
|The Barnum Festival Great Street Parade will ta...
|Jun 19
|BPT
|1
|Twins look back on nearly a century in Connecticut
|Jun 17
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC