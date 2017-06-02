Narcotics officer arraigned on charges of stealing drugs
A Connecticut narcotics detective has been arraigned on charges he stole drugs from his department's evidence room for personal use. The Connecticut Post reports that Fairfield Detective Stephen Rilling did not enter a plea Friday when he appeared in superior court in Bridgeport on charges of second-degree larceny, possession of narcotics, second-degree forgery, evidence tampering and other offenses.
