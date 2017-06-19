Music, family and fun at Barnum parade

Music, family and fun at Barnum parade

June 25

Bridgeport residents Michelle Pilgoste, 15, Millie Gomez, 14, and Tiffany Lopez, 15 at the Barnum Festival Great Street Parade in Bridgeport on Sunday, June 25. Bridgeport residents Michelle Pilgoste, 15, Millie Gomez, 14, and Tiffany Lopez, 15 at the Barnum Festival Great Street Parade in Bridgeport on Sunday, June 25. Peter Carroll, of the Carroll Family Circus, manned a float in the Barnum Festival Great Street Parade in Bridgeport on Sunday, June 25. Peter Carroll, of the Carroll Family Circus, manned a float in the Barnum Festival Great Street Parade in Bridgeport on Sunday, June 25. Allison King, of St. Vincent's center for special needs, marched with a friend during the Barnum Festival Great Street Parade in Bridgeport on Sunday, June 25. Allison King, of St. Vincent's center for special needs, marched with a friend during the Barnum Festival Great Street Parade in Bridgeport on ... (more)

