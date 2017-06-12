Megyn Kelly | Photo Credits: Dimitrios Kambouris, Getty Images for TIME
Joshua Koskoff, the attorney representing 10 families who lost loved ones in the Sandy Hook massacre has sent a heartfelt request to NBC News to cancel a Megyn Kelly interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, scheduled to run on Father's Day. less Joshua Koskoff, the attorney representing 10 families who lost loved ones in the Sandy Hook massacre has sent a heartfelt request to NBC News to cancel a Megyn Kelly interview with conspiracy theorist Alex ... more Attorney Joshua Koskoff, who represents a group of families of some of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims, speaks during final arguments of a law suit against Remington Arms in Superior Court, in Bridgeport, Conn.
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Twins look back on nearly a century in Connecticut
|2 hr
|BPT
|1
|Residents Cheer New Cop Squad For Bridgeport Ho...
|2 hr
|BPT
|1
|First arrest made in connection to powerful new...
|23 hr
|BPT
|1
|Fletcher Thompson once again faces eviction fro...
|23 hr
|BPT
|1
|SHU Student Charged With Making Up Rape Story M...
|23 hr
|BPT
|1
|Vatican releases online questionnaire for youth
|Thu
|BPT
|1
|Malcolm-Jamal Warner Welcomes His First Child
|Thu
|BPT
|1
