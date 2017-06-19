Man Arrested In Trumbull Assault, Abd...

Man Arrested In Trumbull Assault, Abduction Had Sexual Assault Conviction

Read more: The Weston Daily Voice

A Stratford man accused of abducting his ex-girlfriend and viciously assaulting her was on probation for sexually assaulting a minor and had not registered as a sex offender, according to the Connecticut Post. Police said that 24-year-old David Gonzalez had gone to Trumbull on June 11 to help his ex-girlfriend, whose car had broken down on Quarry Road.

