Man Arrested In Trumbull Assault, Abduction Had Sexual Assault Conviction
A Stratford man accused of abducting his ex-girlfriend and viciously assaulting her was on probation for sexually assaulting a minor and had not registered as a sex offender, according to the Connecticut Post. Police said that 24-year-old David Gonzalez had gone to Trumbull on June 11 to help his ex-girlfriend, whose car had broken down on Quarry Road.
