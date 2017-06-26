Man accused of killing parents gets new court date
Jennifer Valiante appears at a presentment at the Fairfield County Courthouse, in Bridgeport, Conn. Nov. 24, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fletcher Thompson moving to Ansonia
|12 hr
|frmrEmplye
|3
|LIer mulls over plea deal after being accused o...
|14 hr
|BPT
|1
|Zoo to host gender reveal for lynx kittens
|14 hr
|BPT
|1
|Music, family and fun at Barnum parade
|14 hr
|BPT
|1
|Johnny Depp is a Useless Turd
|Sat
|BPT
|2
|Laura Ramos, Married High School Teacher, Arres...
|Jun 24
|BPT
|1
|Bridgeport teacher arrested on sexual assault c...
|Jun 23
|Amerlca Gentleman...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC