Male Volunteer Honored For Work To Fi...

Male Volunteer Honored For Work To Fight Domestic Violence In Fairfield

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Fairfield Daily Voice

Bridgeport resident Bill Van Ollefen was named Volunteer of the Year at The Center for Family Justice for his service and commitment to the nonprofit's mission of transforming victims of domestic and sexual violence into survivors. Van Ollefen received CFJ's annual Beatrice Boucher award for outstanding volunteer services from Debra A. Greenwood, CFJ's president and CEO at the nonprofit's annual meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fletcher Thompson once again faces eviction fro... 1 hr Engineer-1 3
News Fletcher Thompson moving to Ansonia 1 hr Engineer-1 1
News Market coming to Bridgeport's East End Mon BPT 2
News The Barnum Festival Great Street Parade will ta... Mon BPT 1
News Twins look back on nearly a century in Connecticut Jun 17 BPT 1
News Residents Cheer New Cop Squad For Bridgeport Ho... Jun 17 BPT 1
News First arrest made in connection to powerful new... Jun 16 BPT 1
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,850 • Total comments across all topics: 281,898,720

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC