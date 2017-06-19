Male Volunteer Honored For Work To Fight Domestic Violence In Fairfield

Bridgeport resident Bill Van Ollefen was named Volunteer of the Year at The Center for Family Justice for his service and commitment to the nonprofit's mission of transforming victims of domestic and sexual violence into survivors. Van Ollefen received CFJ's annual Beatrice Boucher award for outstanding volunteer services from Debra A. Greenwood, CFJ's president and CEO at the nonprofit's annual meeting.

