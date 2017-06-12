Malcolm-Jamal Warner Welcomes His First Child
There are 1 comment on the Essence Magazine story from 7 hrs ago, titled Malcolm-Jamal Warner Welcomes His First Child. In it, Essence Magazine reports that:
As reported by The New York Daily News , mom is said to be an attorney from Bridgeport, Conn. and she and Warner are "very much in love."
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Essence Magazine.
|
#1 9 min ago
Surprised he not trying to get publicity with Cosby
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vatican releases online questionnaire for youth
|7 min
|BPT
|1
|Ganim reveals developer for rehab of theaters
|5 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Bridgeport Pastor Charged With Illegally Sellin...
|5 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Record heat in Bridgeport Monday, hot again Tue...
|Wed
|BPT
|1
|Fairfield Cops: Bridgeport Man Steals All That ...
|Wed
|BPT
|4
|PA man sentenced to 19 years for Connecticut ro...
|Wed
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Were you SEEN at Black Rock Day?
|Jun 12
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC