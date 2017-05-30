Making sure lawmakers live where they govern
Mayor Joe Ganim , for example, claimed three different addresses last year, finally settling in a downtown apartment which, according to the Registrar of Voters office, he still calls home. Rather than spending taxpayer dollars on bells or more high tech tracking devices, the City Council is instead considering requiring all elected officials, appointed board members and commissioners to provide their current street address to the Town Clerk by January 31 of each year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Officials say 'Live PD' infant died from over-t...
|16 hr
|BPT
|1
|P.T. Barnum, Bridgeport mayor and inspiration
|Fri
|Tommy
|8
|Troopers plan - aggressive' DUI, safety enforce...
|Fri
|Dummy
|4
|NAACP asks fed probe of cop shooting (Feb '08)
|Thu
|Owen
|19
|Change considered for Harbor Yard ballpark
|Thu
|Samuels Furnace Man
|14
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Thu
|Lottery Traitors ...
|518
|Housatonic Community College holds Graduation C...
|May 31
|Samuels Furnace Man
|6
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC