Making sure lawmakers live where they govern

Mayor Joe Ganim , for example, claimed three different addresses last year, finally settling in a downtown apartment which, according to the Registrar of Voters office, he still calls home. Rather than spending taxpayer dollars on bells or more high tech tracking devices, the City Council is instead considering requiring all elected officials, appointed board members and commissioners to provide their current street address to the Town Clerk by January 31 of each year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.