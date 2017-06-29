Lighthouse summer program gets green ...

Lighthouse summer program gets green light

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Connecticut Post

Bridgeport School Board member Maria Pereira argues a point about a budget modification with Chairperson Joe Larcheveque, right, during special meeting at Bridgeport City Hall building in Bridgeport, Conn., on Wednesday June 28, 2017. The board held the special meeting to decide if they will strike a deal with the city to allow the lighthouse summer program into city schools this summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Top of June's lottery winners: Milford man gets... 36 min BPT 1
News Troopers plan - aggressive' DUI, safety enforce... 16 hr Gavone 5
News Bridgeport teacher arrested on sexual assault c... 16 hr Gavone 7
News Zoo to host gender reveal for lynx kittens 16 hr Gavone 3
News Bridgeport Man Charged With 2014 Break-In At No... 16 hr Gavone 2
News Ethics commissioner 'arrested for hiring a pros... 16 hr Gavone 2
News Bridgeport Council Prez: Meter cameras "creepy" 16 hr Gavone 2
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,590 • Total comments across all topics: 282,135,036

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC