LIer mulls over plea deal after being...

LIer mulls over plea deal after being accused of lying in rape case

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Newsday

If you used an Optimum login , click the Connect Account button to use your Optimum login info to manage your Newsday subscription account. If you used a Newsday login , it looks like it's not connected to an active subscriber account.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Johnny Depp is a Useless Turd Sat BPT 2
News Laura Ramos, Married High School Teacher, Arres... Sat BPT 1
News Bridgeport teacher arrested on sexual assault c... Jun 23 Amerlca Gentleman... 3
News Cadets become graduates at Bridgeport Military ... Jun 21 BPT 1
News Fletcher Thompson moving to Ansonia Jun 21 BPT 2
News Fletcher Thompson once again faces eviction fro... Jun 20 Engineer-1 3
News Market coming to Bridgeport's East End Jun 19 BPT 2
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,234 • Total comments across all topics: 282,022,926

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC